Harlem Hellfighters to receive Congressional Gold Medal | Manhattan Times

The Harlem Hellfighters. Photo: National Archives Catalog

An all-Black infantry regiment during World War I, the Harlem Hellfighters spent 191 days in combat, more than any other American regiment.

But they will wait no longer for new high honors.

Members of New York’s Congressional delegation have announced that the legendary combat unit will soon receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

Legislation to award the medal to the 369th Infantry Regiment, long known as the Harlem Hellfighters, will soon be signed into law by President Joe Biden, said Congressman Adriano Espaillat, who helped host an event in Harlem on August 13 to honor the regiment.

“Today, more than 100 years after their heroic and selfless service to our nation, the Harlem Hellfighters will receive their long overdue and well-deserved Congressional Gold Medal,” Espaillat said.

Espaillat was joined at the ceremony by U.S. Senators Charles Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand and Congressman Tom Suozzi, along with former Congressman Charles Rangel and family members of 369th Infantry Regiment members.

Read more: Harlem Hellfighters to receive Congressional Gold Medal | Manhattan Times

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.