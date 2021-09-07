UC Love: Doña Mañana @ Riverside Church

This teaser for the latest production from the indispensable People’s Theatre Project, Doña Mañana is giving us the chills. Get this: The year is 3050. A group of immigrants have sparked revolution in the Nation, a dystopia where assimilation was forced. Hearing the collective voice of the people, Doña Mañana—one of the revolutionaries and now the first female, Afro-Latina president—and her team set out on a quest to dismantle the system and bring full liberation to the people.

Get your tickets to see this must-see PTP production pronto.

Get TIX: www.PTP.nyc

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.