Trivia Tuesdays @ Tubby Hook Tavern

From this point forward, Tuesdays are for Trivia. With that said, hit up Tubby Hook Tavern (4946 Broadway) every Tuesday for your trivia fix. Free to enter, prizes will given to the top three contestants. While you are there, make sure you partake of their delectable fare. Our go to from the appetizer menu is the Kickin’ Shrimp. Check them out and thank us later.

