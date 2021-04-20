Uptown Eats: Spring Fare @ Tryon Public House

Spring is here familia and what better way to celebrate than with good food and drink. Thankfully, the good folks at Tryon Public House (4740 Broadway) have got you covered. On top of their already delectable menu, Tryon Public House now boasts a Spring Menu with some serious culinary heft. We’re talking a perfectly put together paella, scrumptious shrimps swimming in garlic, flavorful fish tacos and to-die-for sesame garlic wings. Make sure you pair your excellent spring meal with a spring cocktail such as the crime of passion, which is a passion fruit elixir that will steal your heart. You can’t have just one. So there you have it folks, check out the spring menu at Tryon Public House pronto and tell them the Uptown Collective sent you.

Check out: http://www.tryonpublichouse.com/

