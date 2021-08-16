Climate Control | Bronx Free Press

By Sherry Mazzocchi

Human intervention causes climate change and rising temperatures, and these changes may not be reversible, according to the latest report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

By 2100, global temperatures could rise between 1.3°C to 5.7°C (2.34°F to 10.26°F), depending on emissions, according to the report. The “best estimate” ranges from 1.4°C to 4.4°C (2.5°F to 7.9°F). Based on current greenhouse gas emissions, a global temperature increase of 1.5°C could happen between 2030 and 2035.

The report states that even with lower emissions, the 1.5°C increase could be exceeded.

Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis, says it is “unequivocal that human influence has warmed the climate.” The August 9th report states that, unless immediate and deep cuts in greenhouse gasses are made, previous estimates of global temperature increases will be exceeded during this century.

For more information about the IPCC report, please visit www.ipcc.ch.

