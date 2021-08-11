The Tweet of the Week: #TeamDominican

Did you know the Dominican diaspora is the 18th largest diaspora in the United States with approximately 2.4 million U.S. residents who were either born in the Dominican Republic or reported Dominican ancestry or origin? 🇩🇴 — Dominicanos USA | DUSA (@YoSoyDUSA) August 11, 2021

Just the facts. Shout out to the good folks at Dominicanos USA for putting the importance of the Dominicans community in the United States in its proper perspective.

