Can I Get A Witness?

Listen up folks, artist @lizaniacruz is in the process of putting together a fascinating, participatory art project titled ๐™„๐™ฃ๐™ซ๐™š๐™จ๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™œ๐™–๐™ฉ๐™ž๐™ค๐™ฃ ๐™ค๐™› ๐™ฉ๐™๐™š ๐˜ฟ๐™ค๐™ข๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™ž๐™˜๐™–๐™ฃ ๐™๐™–๐™˜๐™ž๐™–๐™ก ๐™„๐™ข๐™–๐™œ๐™ž๐™ฃ๐™–๐™ง๐™ฎ for which she is looking to gather testimonies via Whatsapp on Dominicans’s views on race and the role of the diaspora. For the project she has posted signs throughout NYC with the following questions:

What do you know about 1965 in the Dom. Rep. ?

What do you know about 1j4?

Dominican Immigrant, do you think the border wall is just?

Dominican, did you or your parents migrated between the years: 1960โ€”1962; 1966โ€”1978; 1986โ€”1996? Why?

Do you send remittances to the Dom. Rep.? And how much?

Dominican, do you consider yourself black or indio? Did migrating change your perspective?

Dominican for you, who are the founding fathers of the nation?

Participants can respond with their testimonies via Whatsapp at 829.675.0028.

The project has already begun on the island.

