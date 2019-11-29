Increase in emergency food needs | Bronx Free Press

This chill is not cool.

Fear over the “public charge” rule is creating a “chilling effect” and threats to federal programs are sending more people to the emergency food network, according to a new report released by the Food Bank for New York City.

Food pantries and soup kitchens in the city have seen an increase in immigrants, seniors, and families with children using their services in the past year, said the report, which was compiled with data from Food Bank’s network of emergency food locations.

A large majority of food pantries and soup kitchens have also documented an increase in first-time visitors.

The report was released on November 25 at the Food Bank for New York City’s annual legislative breakfast, which was attended by numerous elected officials such as City Council Speaker Corey Johnson, Congressman Jerrold Nadler and City Councilmember Rafael Salamanca.

Proposals by the federal government to eliminate SNAP eligibility for 3.1 million people, change the federal definition of poverty, and alter assistance for the unemployed have threatened food assistance for many, and could cause New Yorkers to lose nine million meals per month, the Food Bank said.

