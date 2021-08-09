HBOMax Pa’lante X NYLFF: The Entre Mar Y Palmeras Experience

BY Led Black (@Led_Black)

This past June, I had the honor of being a part of the small but mighty team that put together a next-generation event to celebrate the release of Entre Mar Y Palmeras, which is now available on HBO Max. Not only that but the greatest artist the Dominican Republic has ever produced was in attendance. JLG is the G.O.A.T for real. My life is now complete. Feeling super blessed. God is great.

S/O to my brother @thisiscalixto for believing in the kid and to the rest of my New York Latino Film Festival (NYLFF) brothers and sisters for all the blood, sweat and tears we put in to make this incredible event a rousing success.

By the way, big shout out to our HBO Palante familia for partnering with #NYLFF for this truly special shindig. We did it familia.

Entre el Mar y Palmeras, un concierto con Juan Luis Guerra & his legendary band, 4.40, is on HBO Max right now.

