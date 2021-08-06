UC Love: Van Gogh Exhibit X Happy Munkey

Cannabis connoisseurs rejoice! The good folks at Happy Munkey are taking over the innovative and immersive Van Gogh Exhibit for a once in a lifetime Cannabis experience 0n 08/11 & 08/18. Tickets will not last for this historical combination of high end art and high end cannabis hospitality in NYC! Big shoutouts to the Original Immersive Van Gogh exhibit (@Goghnyc) for opening up their gorgeous 70,000 sq. ft home to the Happy Munkey Tribe for 2 extravagantly smoked filled nights!

Stop playing and get your tickets: UC Love: Van Gogh Exhibit X Happy Munkey

