UC Love: 2021 Creole Food Festival Q&A

Listen up familia, the 2021 Creole Food Festival goes down this weekend; Saturday, August 7 and Sunday, August 8. Held at the expansive Skinny’s Cantina on the Hudson, this is the the place to be this weekend. The 6,500 square feet bi-level indoor and outdoor venue will showcase top Creole chefs of color from multiple continents over a two-day immersive culinary experience with authentic dishes from the Caribbean, South America, Africa, Latin America, and the Southern United States.

Please check out my conversation with the 2 men on a mission to elevate Creole Cuisine, Fabrice Armand and Chef Kelvin and then click below and get your tickets.

Get Tickets: www.creolefoodfestival.com

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.