New vaccine requirement for city workforce | Bronx Free Press

By Gregg McQueen

Defeat Delta.

All city workers will be required to provide one-time proof of vaccination or weekly Covid-19 tests beginning on September 13, Mayor Bill de Blasio has announced.

The measures were necessary to help curtail the spread of the Delta variant of Covid-19, argued the mayor at a July 26 media briefing.

The mandate applies to all workers at city agencies, including members of the New York Police Department (NYPD) and the Fire Department of New York (FDNY).

In addition, city workers and contractors in residential and congregate care settings will be required to comply with the mandate by August 16.

The latest requirements were issued several days after the mayor announced that all public health workers at NYC Health + Hospital sites will be required to get a Covid-19 vaccine or submit to weekly Covid tests.

