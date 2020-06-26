Shooting Sparks | Manhattan Times

Photos by Emmanuel Abreu | @eabreuvisuals

Text by Debralee Santos

He can’t sleep either.

Rest assured, visual artist, photographer and bibliophile Emmanuel Abreu has been kept up by the same loud bangs and bursts that light up summer evenings. The amateur shows go on every night and every where uptown. It’s the same loud, bright story in Harlem, Washington Heights and Inwood.

There is no slumber to be had, so he packs up his lens and heads out.

“I’ve always loved fireworks, so it’s a blessing in a loud disguise.”

Read more: Shooting Sparks | Manhattan Times

If you want to better understand the Uptown Fireworks phenomenon, please click below for a short film directed by Jonathan Ullman and Executive Produced by our very own Led Black.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.