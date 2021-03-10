Lawsuit takes aim at Gifted and Talented programs | Bronx Free Press

The system is “rigged.”

That is the claim made in a new lawsuit filed by a group of New York City high school students against the city and state to stop Gifted and Talented programs and admissions tests for public schools.



In court documents, the plaintiffs charge that public education is a “rigged system” that begins sorting children academically as young as 4 years old, and rewards high-income families who can afford test preparation classes and other student supports.

The lawsuit, filed in Manhattan Supreme Court on March 9, is led by youth advocacy group IntegrateNYC and 13 students identified in the complaint only by their initials.

The complaint alleges that Gifted and Talented programs exclude students of color, who are “instead condemned to neglected schools that deliver inferior and unacceptable outcomes.”

This creates a pipeline from an early age that excludes large numbers of Black and Latino students, the lawsuit said.

