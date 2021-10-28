Hispanic Federation releases policy blueprint | Manhattan Times

By Gregg McQueen

We will be watching.

“The 2.5 million Latinos who make New York City our home will be watching. We need to recover and we need to thrive.” María Lizardo, Executive Director of the Northern Manhattan Improvement Corporation (NMIC), was pointed about the expectations of Latino residents as they survey the city’s electoral landscape and as Election Day looms.

In just a few days – November 2nd – voters will elect a roster of citywide officials, including a new mayor, reshaping the governance of a city that served as the American epicenter of a global health crisis and that is only just emerging from a host of crises.

On October 26, the Hispanic Federation released a policy roadmap outlining key issues facing Latino residents and hosted a Zoom press conference at which Lizardo spoke.

The 71-page document, titled La Gran Manzana: The Road Ahead For New York City’s Latino Community, was developed in concert with a host of member organizations, including NMIC, and offered policy solutions on issues such as education, criminal justice, nonprofit funding, civil rights and health care.

Read more: Hispanic Federation releases policy blueprint | Manhattan Times

To view the full policy document, please visit bit.ly/3pHfVqt.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.