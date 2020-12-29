UC Must-Reads: Where Year Two of the Pandemic Will Take Us

Ed Yong is the man. His essays in The Atlantic about the lackluster American response to the coronavirus have been required reading throughout this ordeal that is still far from over. His latest piece delves into what can be expected from year two of this pandemic. As usual, it is a must-read.

