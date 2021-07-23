UC Love: House of Bachata Pop-Up

Bachateame mama… Listen up familia, get ready for a first-of-its kind pop-up brought to you by HBO Max Palante and Presidente that pays homage to a genre often overlooked in Latin music, our beloved Bachata. The installation will celebrate the new documentary, Romeo Santos: King of Bachata, while spotlighting the history of the genre and its Dominican roots. We don’t want to give anything away but the House of Bachata experience will be mind-blowing. The pop-up will take place from July 30 to August 6 kicking off with a special screening of the film on Friday, July 30. We are also honored to be hosting an open mic at the space on Thursday, August 5. Space is severely limited so RSVP ahora mismo.

