Spread Love: Harlem Night Market

Kick off the holiday season in Harlem with the inaugural Harlem Night Market, created through a partnership between NYC Public Markets (run by NYC EDC), Uptown Grand Central, TBo Harlem & Union Settlement’s Buy Local East Harlem program.

The first Harlem Night Market at La Marqueta is a three-night series (Saturday, December 7, 14 and 21, from 4-10 p.m.) of shopping, sipping, savoring and supporting the best and brightest of Harlem-based businesses. The Harlem Night Market will take place at the historic La Marqueta, in the newly renovated La Placita space on Park Avenue between 115th & 116th streets, where you will be able to find small businesses and entrepreneurs such as La Fonda Boricua, Harlem Shake, Flaco Coquito, Sugar Hill Creamery, Sprinkle Splash Sweet Shoppe, the Harlem Pie Man, and a Makers Plaza curated by Harlem bespoke gift shop NiLu.

Each market night is set to be a party, with family activities including selfies with Santa and the Three Kings from 4-6 p.m., and live D.J. performances by El Barrio’s own Ted Smooth and Sundae Sermon’s Stormin’ Norman throughout the night. The last night of the market (December 21) will coincide with Make Music New York, with a Jingle Train trolley co-curated by We R El Barrio & La Marqueta Retona.

The Harlem Night Market will feature:

Savory Food Court featuring Amuse Bouche, Barcha Harlem, Boricua Soul, Cenkali Indigenous Vegan Products, Dap Eats, the Eggroll Queen, Elma’s in Harlem, Fauzia’s Heavenly Delights, Harlem Shake, La Fonda Boricua, Sisters Cuisine & TNT Pineapple.

Sweet Food Court featuring Allen’s Pie, the Harlem Pie Man, Janie’s Life-Changing Baked Goods, K’s Jams, Lady Lexis Sweets, Laurie & Sons, Lokal Artisan Foods, Made From Haven, Maryam’s Yum-Yum, Pure Confections, Sprinkle Splash Sweet Shoppe, Sweet Milk Sugar & Desserts, Tipsy Scoop & Sugar Hill Creamery (which will be making a special Harlem Night Market flavor each day).

Cerveza & Coquito Garden featuring East Harlem Bottling Co., Serengeti Teas & Spices, Flaco Coquito (yes, skinny coquito!) & Los Sabores de mi Tierra (coquito made by a refugee from Hurricane Maria).

Makers Plaza (curated by NiLu) featuring great gifts by 26 Stitches, Artispic (Fernando Leon), Boy Beads, Butter By Keba, Designs By Della, East Harlem Preservation, Hamlin Apothecary, Hanna Bandanah, Viviad Vidal & Yo Soy Mia.

Harlem Night Market series

Saturday, December 7th – Official Kick-off with live performances by Stormin’ Norman & Ted Smooth

Saturday, December 14th

Saturday, December 21st – Make Music NY will provide live music performances at La Placita Stage

4-10 p.m.

La Placita at La Marqueta

1590 Park Avenue (bet. 115 – 116th streets)

Free; RSVP recommended: Spread Love: Harlem Night Market

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.