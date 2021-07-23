2 Community Walks Planned In Response To Attacks In Inwood Hill Park

Photo: Briana E. Heard

The community is coming together after the horrible attacks of 3 women in Inwood Hill Park this past Wednesday. Two separate community walks have been planned in response. One takes place today at 6 pm and the other is tomorrow at 9:30 am. The first one takes place tonight at 6 pm at Inwood Hill Park at the Shorakpak Rock by the Indian Caves and the soccer field. The other is tomorrow and attendees will meet at the Starbucks on Dyckman at 9:30 am. Let’s keep each other safe y’all.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.