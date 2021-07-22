3 women attacked in Inwood Hill Park yesterday

The NY Post reported that 3 women, in 3 separate incidents, were attacked yesterday morning in Inwood Hill Park.

All 3 women were physically assaulted. The first woman was violently sexually abused and had her iPhone as well as her Apple Watch and ear buds stolen. All three confrontations happened within approximately an hour of each other starting at 10:50 am.

Stay safe y’all and let’s keep each other safe!

