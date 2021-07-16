Uptown Video: Thursdays with NoMAA – Tru Titanz

The indispensable Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) rebroadcast this awesome episode of Thursdays with NoMAA last night featuring the awesome Tru Titanz.

Tru Titanz was founded by William Pozo in 2001 as a clothing line, music production, and events promotion company, since then Mr. Pozo decided to start a musical group in November 2015 with a group of friends from Washington Heights and Inwood that shared the same common interest and passion for music. TRU Titanz was created to show society that you don’t have to be a product of your environment instead be the change for the better. TRU Titanz music is a fusion of different genres that includes Afro Caribbean rhythms, rock, hip-hop, R&B, jazz to name a few. This unique blend of genres is truly the essence of what they grew up listening to in the streets of Washington Heights and Inwood in which they all currently reside. Tru Titanz goal is to blend all the styles and create something unique and refreshing for the listener. Tru Titanz mission is to inspire our community, our youth and keep the New York Latin X artistic scene and culture alive.

