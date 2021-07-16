UC Must-Reads: The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master

Ok Bloomberg Businessweek we see you. First of all, how could you not want to read a story entitled The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master? You had us at the headline. But what follows is a totally engrossing global adventure on the tracks of the mysterious, filthy rich Instagram influencer Ramon Abbas aka @hushpuppi. Hushpuppi was in the words of Meek Mill rich rich. Bentleys, private planes and name brand everything. On top of that he also has 2,5 million followers on Instagram. Get this: “In January 2015 the Versace store in Kuala Lumpur presented Hushpuppi and a friend, Samson Oyekunle, with gifts celebrating their status as the best customers of 2014.” But he was allegedly also an important cog in the wheels of the international online fraud ecosystem. Written by Evan Ratliff with some dope illustrations by Randy Cano, this is a long but really fun read. Click below and do the needful.

Check out: UC Must-Reads: The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master

Check out: UC Must-Reads: The Fall of the Billionaire Gucci Master

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.