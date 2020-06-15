06/21/20: Father’s Day BLM Children’s March

View this post on Instagram
Father’s Day BLM Children’s March in Washington Heights this Sunday, 6/21 @ 2pm starting from Highbridge Park (172nd & Amsterdam Ave.) and ending at Fort Tryon Park (Corbin Drive entrance). All ages welcome! @kids4blacklives // Marcha por las Vidas Negras para niños y padres en Washington Heights este domingo el 21 de junio a las 2pm. El inicio de la marcha es en Highbridge Park (172nd con Ámsterdam) y termina en Fort Tryon Park (Corbin Drive). ¡Todos las edades bienvenidas!
