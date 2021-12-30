Temporary permits enacted for bars, restaurants | Manhattan Times

Governor Kathy Hochul has signed a pair of bills designed to remove red tape and help new bars, restaurants and other alcoholic beverage businesses to open more quickly.

On December 22, Hochul signed a bill that allows for temporary retail permits to be issued for bars and restaurants opening in New York City, putting these businesses on the same footing as businesses in the rest of the state.

The legislation will make it more efficient for new businesses to open, said the governor.

“Let’s raise a glass to the terrific bars, restaurants, breweries and other small businesses that are a vital part of New York’s economy,” Hochul said. “As we continue to fight the pandemic, we also need to make sure we protect our economy, and this legislation will cut red tape and bring more customers in the door as quickly as possible to help small businesses get back on their feet.”

State Senator Jessica Ramos, a sponsor of the legislation, called the new laws “a lifeline to bars and restaurants in NYC.”

