Election Protection Hotline | Manhattan Times

A new election protection hotline has been announced for the upcoming June 22 election and during New York’s early voting period, which runs through Sunday, June 20.

The hotline, established by the Office of the Attorney General (OAG), will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters, including voting by absentee ballot due to the Covid-19 crisis or in-person at their polling place. Voters that experience problems can report issues to the OAG by calling 800.771.7755, submitting complaints online, or emailing election.hotline@ag.ny.gov.

The OAG also created a guide to address frequently asked questions to assist voters.

“New Yorkers should be able to exercise their right to vote with confidence and ease,” said Attorney General James. “As some states move to limit voting rights, we are doubling down on voter protection and support. This hotline will address any challenges voters face across the state and provide guidance for those casting a ballot.”

James urges voters experiencing problems to call the OAG’s Hotline at 800.771.7755, to submit complaints online at ag.ny.gov/election-hotline, or email election.hotline@ag.ny.gov to request election-related assistance in advance of the election. The hotline and digital forms are accessible in multiple languages. The hotline will open on Saturday, June 12, 2021 and will run between 9:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m. through Sunday, June 20, 2021 for the entire early voting period, and between 6:00 a.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Tuesday, June 22, 2021 (Election Day).

