DE LA COMUNIDAD, PARA LA COMUNIDAD ✊🏽 Recently came across @theuptownfridge, a free food fridge on the corner of Dongan Pl & Broadway in the Heights. This is what happens when community comes together, we take care of our own!! 💪🏽 If you’d like to contribute please please please contact them. Not only will you help our people eat but you will also reduce landfill waste. I love coming across glimpses of solidarity, unity, and collective action for one another. I ❤️ MY HOOD.