Uptown Arts Stroll/Paseo de las Artes – 2024 Poster Contest

CALL FOR SUBMISSIONS – DEADLINE APRIL 1, 2024

AWARDS $1,500 Grand Prize 1st place winner $750 for 2nd place $500 for 3rd place

The 22nd Uptown Arts Stroll/Paseo de las Artes is a hybrid of in-person & virtual programming in June 2024 from West 125th to West 220th Street in West Harlem, Washington Heights & Inwood. The Uptown Arts Stroll started as a volunteer organized one-day event the Sunday before Thanksgiving 2003 and grew into a month-long festival celebrating northern Manhattan’s visual and performing artists. The Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) has produced the Uptown Arts Stroll since 2008.

REQUIREMENTS

2024 THEME: Uptown Treasures: Exploring Past & Present

* Unpublished original artwork

* Eye catching image

* Reproducible on a large scale (up to 6 x 6 feet)

* Artwork must reflect this year’s theme and must include the phrase “Uptown Arts Stroll/Paseo de las Artes”

* Artwork must be square and be legible in various sizes for print and social media

* Artists may only submit one (1) artwork for consideration

ELIGIBILITY

Artists must be West Harlem, Washington Heights or Inwood residents (W125th to W155th St from St Nicholas Ave west to the Hudson River; W155th St to W220th St river-to-river)

More Info: https://www.nomaanyc.org/opportunities/uas-2024-poster-contest/

