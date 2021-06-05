Black Wall Street Day | Bronx Free Press

By Gregg McQueen

It is estimated that nearly 300 people were killed and over 1,200 homes were destroyed in what is now known as the Tulsa Race Massacre.

On May 31 and June 1, 1921, white mobs attacked Black residents in Tulsa’s Greenwood district, a thriving business hub frequently referred to as “the Black Wall Street,” while burning homes and stores.

The event, which occurred in Oklahoma a century ago, left hundreds dead and thousands homeless.

Elected officials from New York City have announced that they will introduce resolutions at the federal and local levels to officially recognize June 1 as “Black Wall Street Day.”

At a press conference on Tues., Jun. 1st, Rep. Ritchie Torres said he will introduce a Congressional resolution to officially name June 1 as Black Wall Street Day.

“The Tulsa Race Massacre was one of the worst acts of racial violence and domestic terrorism in the history of the United States,” Torres said.

City Councilmember Vanessa Gibson said she would propose a similar resolution within the New York City Council.

