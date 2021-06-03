UC Love: Entre Mar Y Palmeras

BY Led Black (@Led_Black)

Last night I had the honor of being a part of the team that put together a next-generation event to celebrate the release of Entre Mar Y Palmeras, which is now available on HBO Max. The legend himself took part in the festivities. Juan Luis Guerra is the greatest musician that Quisqueya has ever produced and this beautiful film transports viewers to the Dominican Republic for a one-of-kind, intimate experience with one of the most important and highly acclaimed Latino artists of all time.

Entre el 🌊 y 🌴, un concierto con Juan Luis Guerra & his legendary band, 4.40, comes to HBO Max, today, June 3rd.

By the way, big shout out to my New York Latino Film Festival and Palante HBO family for making last night a reality. We did it familia.

