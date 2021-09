Catch Abuela’s Luck On HBO Max ASAP…

(Photo: Briana E. Heard)

That’s right familia, you only have until September 30, 2021 to catch Abuela’s Luck on HBO Max. So show this short film some love and check it out ASAP. Abuela’s Luck tells the tales of how a chance encounter in the local bodega becomes a life altering event.

