Netflix Love: High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America

Culture and cuisine go hand in hand. Based on the critically-acclaimed book by Jessica B. Harris, High On The Hog takes you on a culinary journey from Africa to enslavement, to the Harlem Renaissance, to the present day. The film celebrates the courage, tenacity and resourcefulness of Black people and tells the story of how African-American cuisine helped to define the American kitchen. Food for thought indeed.

