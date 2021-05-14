UC Must-Reads: A rising rapper, an ill-fated Instagram post and a killing in the Hollywood Hills

Pop Smoke was only 20 years old when he was gunned down in a botched robbery by teenage gang members in the Hollywood Hills on February 19, 2020. While already a break out star, Pop Smoke was on the cusp of mega-stardom. He inadvertently posted a picture on social media that gave away his whereabouts and led to his untimely death. Matthew Ormseth penned a must-read expose in The Los Angeles Times that digs into the details of that fateful night.

Check out: UC Must-Reads: A rising rapper, an ill-fated Instagram post and a killing in the Hollywood Hills

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.