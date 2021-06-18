The Tweet of the Week: Protect Your Energy

If I responded angrily to every person who seeks to provoke anger from me on social media, I’d never experience peace, purpose or progress.



Be a good steward of your energy.



It’s okay to let provocateurs leave empty handed. — Be A King (@BerniceKing) June 18, 2021

Our Tweet of the Week goes to Bernice King, the daughter of the late great Martin Luther King Jr., for this morsel of wisdom for coping with social media trolls.

