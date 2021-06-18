The Tweet of the Week: Protect Your Energy

Posted on June 18, 2021

Our Tweet of the Week goes to Bernice King, the daughter of the late great Martin Luther King Jr., for this morsel of wisdom for coping with social media trolls.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.

You Might Also Like

The Afro-Latino Festival NYC – The Recap

July 13, 2016

Mas Fuerte – The Recap

June 12, 2018

From Inwood To Vietnam

April 13, 2018