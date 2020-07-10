The Uptown Tweet of the Week: #Goyaway

Inexcusable, graceless, and perplexing.

When a corporation with a predominately Latino customer base chooses to embrace the most vile, xenophobic, racist and predatory political figure of this era, its disqualifying.

The Latino community will remember this @Goyafoods#Goyaway https://t.co/CKhg14IpLZ

— Adriano Espaillat (@RepEspaillat) July 10, 2020