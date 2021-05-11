UC Must-Reads: The Insurrection Was Put Down. The GOP Plan for Minority Rule Marches On.

Trump and his GOP lackeys are still hard at work trying to destroy our democracy. Voter suppression, criminalizing dissent, propagating the Big Lie that the election was stolen. The GOP is actively instigating authoritarianism and we need to stop them. Ari Berman penned an absolute must-read in Mother Jones that pointedly delineates their anti-democratic machinations. Please click below and share widely.

Check out these two powerful paragraphs from the piece and tell us where is the lie.

“This isn’t about which party wins elections, but whether democracy itself survives. Some anti-democratic measures were deliberately built into a system that was designed to benefit rich white men: The Senate was created to boost small conservative states and serve as a check on the more democratic House of Representatives, while the Electoral College prevented the direct election of the president and enhanced the power of slave states through the three-fifths clause. But these features have metastasized to a degree the Founding Fathers could have never anticipated, and in ways that threaten the very notion of representative government.

In the past decade, the GOP has dropped any pretense of trying to appeal to a majority of Americans. Instead, recognizing that the structure of America’s political institutions diminishes the influence of urban areas, young Americans, and voters of color, it caters to a conservative white minority that is drastically overrepresented in the Electoral College, the Senate, and gerrymandered legislative districts. This strategy of white grievance reached a fever pitch when domestic terrorists emboldened by the president occupied the Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s Electoral College victory. But that unprecedented attempt by Trump and his allies to overturn the election results is a mere prelude to a new era of minority rule, which not only will attempt to block the agenda of a president elected by an overwhelming majority but threatens the long-term health of American democracy. “The will of the people,” wrote Thomas Jefferson in 1801, “is the only legitimate foundation of any government.” And now that foundation is crumbling.”

Read more: UC Must-Reads: The Insurrection Was Put Down. The GOP Plan for Minority Rule Marches On.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.