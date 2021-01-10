Trader Joe’s signs Harlem lease | Manhattan Times

The retail stores will be located at 21 West 125th Street. Photo: Beyer Blinder Belle



It’s T-and-T time in Harlem.

The popular grocery food chain Trader Joe’s has announced that is has signed a lease to open a 28,000-square-foot store on 125th Street in Harlem, joining Target, which is planning a 44,000-square-foot store as another anchor retail tenant at the same site.

Trader Joe’s, known for health-conscious fare at relatively inexpensive prices, signed the lease at 21 West 125th Street on January 6.

The deal was signed with developers The Prusik Group, BRP Companies, L+M Development Partners and Taconic Partners.

The store will be situated in the lower level of the Urban League Empowerment Center, a massive development that will also include the new headquarters and conference center for the National Urban League as well as the Urban Civil Rights Experience Museum, New York State’s first civil rights museum.

