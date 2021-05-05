Uptown Today: Cinco De Mayo @ Tryon Public House & Fort Washington Public House

Listen up familia, do you have your Cinco De Mayo plans set? Well, look no further and hit up Tryon Public House (4740 Broadway) pronto to secure your spot. One of our favorite local pubs, Tryon Public House, will have Live Music as well food and drink specials. So there you have it folks. Stop playing and make your reservations ASAP by calling 646-918-7129.

Fort Washington Public House (3938 BROADWAY) will also host a special Cinco De Mayo shindig featuring Live Music and some sweet food and drink specials. They will have Birria Tacos and mariachis on deck starting at 5 pm. That is where our founder, Led Black, will be so stop by and say what up.

Tag us & let us know where you are spending your #CincoDeMayo

