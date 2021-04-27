And The Winner Is…

We have a winner familia… After a plethora of outstanding submissions the Northern Manhattan Arts Alliance (NoMAA) has chosen the winner of the 2021 Uptown Arts Stroll poster contest. Colombian artist Marta Blair came away with the top spot with this stunning image that simply pops with vibrancy, color and cultura. Shout out to the homie Anthony Rojas who came in a close second. This year’s Uptown Arts Stroll is going to be something truly special. It will coincide with the release of In The Heights and will be the first Uptown Arts Stroll since the pandemic hit. We cannot wait. Uptown is ready and waiting. Long Live NoMAA & The Arts Uptown….

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.