In The Heights – Change The World

The anticipation for In The Heights is reaching a fever pitch. This is the special Oscar night trailer that premiered yesterday. Enjoy.

The creator of Hamilton and the director of Crazy Rich Asians invite you to a cinematic event, where the streets are made of music and little dreams become big.

In the Heights – in theaters and streaming exclusively on HBO Max on June 11.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.