New summer school model announced for NYC students | Bronx Free Press

It’s the suite summer.

A new free program will offer all public school students their choice of engagement opportunities during the summer months.

Dubbed “Summer Rising,” the initiative will combine typical remedial summer education classes with summer camp activities, available to all students once the school year ends.

“This ends summer school as we knew it,” Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a media briefing on April 13, where he announced the program along with Schools Chancellor Meisha Porter and DYCD Commissioner Bill Chong.

Dubbed “Summer Rising,” the program is open to all students who want it, both for remedial work and fun activities, de Blasio said.

“This is a free program for all New York City students, combining academics and cultural enrichment for the best summer yet,” he said, noting that the initiative can be used as a model for future years.

Read more: New summer school model announced for NYC students | Bronx Free Press

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.