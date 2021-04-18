Funding offered to restaurant workers | Manhattan Times

A relief fund is providing cash assistance for restaurant and food service workers who have lost employment as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Robin Hood, in partnership with ROAR (Relief Opportunities for All Restaurants), recently launched another round of financial assistance that provides $500 cash grants to workers in need.

Grants are available for qualified applicants on a first come, first serve basis, until program funds are exhausted. The payments are being dispersed through the Family Independence Initiative’s (FII) UpTogether platform.

Robin Hood and ROAR first partnered on a relief fund in March 2020, which raised more than $3 million to provide grants to over 5,200 unemployed restaurant workers last year.

The latest installment will issue 1,200 additional cash grants of $500 apiece.

Funds are intended for low-income households with annual incomes below $49,000.

Read more: Funding offered to restaurant workers | Manhattan Times

To apply for the grant, please visit fund.uptogether.org/ROAR.

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.