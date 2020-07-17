New COVID-19 rental assistance | Bronx Free Press



It’s help for home.

An emergency rental assistance program to assist New Yorkers who lost income due to the COVID-19 pandemic has been announced.

Designed to keep low-income tenants in their homes, the COVID Rent Relief Program will provide eligible households with a one-time rental subsidy paid directly to landlords and housing providers.

Tenants are not required to repay this assistance.

The program is administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal (HCR) and funded through the Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Applications will be accepted for a two-week period beginning on July 16.

