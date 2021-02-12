FEMA reimbursements for COVID funerals, burials | Bronx Free Press

(Photo: Briana E. Heard)

There will be some help in the hurt.

COVID-hit families will soon be able to access assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Administration (FEMA) for funeral and burial costs.

As announced jointly by U.S. Senator Charles Schumer and Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the assistance is part of a $2 billion allotment of disaster funds, of which $260 million will be provided to New York State.

Families who lost loved ones due COVID-19 will be able to apply for up to $7,000 in reimbursement for funeral and burial costs if payment constituted an economic hardship.

More than 35,000 New York residents have died from coronavirus since March 2020.

