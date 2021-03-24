UC Must-Reads: Officer Brian Sicknick Died After the Capitol Riot. New Videos Show How He Was Attacked.

Trigger warning. The article and videos in the link below are not for the faint of heart. New videos obtained by The New York Times show publicly for the first time how officer Brian Sicknick who died after facing off with rioters on Jan. 6 was attacked with goddamn bear repellent. There is a direct line between the malcontents that killed officer Sicknick and the folks that cause our weekly mass shootings. America has lot of unstable people who are heavily armed and believe in their hearts that they are oppressed and fighting for a righteous cause. We can no longer look away. We either deal with the issue head on or they will continue to eat away at the core of our democracy.

