Republicans Are Radical, Not Conservative | Bronx Free Press

By Michael Gold

After the right-wing terrorist attack on the Capitol January 7th, some people might be confused in thinking that only Trump led us here – not Republicans.

The two are indistinguishable.

Republicans today are a far cry from the past. Where are today’s Teddy Roosevelt or Dwight Eisenhower?

The Republican Party today is a vicious lying, smear machine that spreads conspiracy theories among its followers and engages in widespread voter suppression to win elections, and which doesn’t even have confidence that its ideas can persuade the majority of people to support its policies.

Here is a summary of the last 40 years of Republican politics.

