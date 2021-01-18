UC Must-Reads: Among the Insurrectionists

I don’t know about y’all but I am still pissed about the Trump incited insurrection that went down on January 6. To think of all the Black people that have been killed by law enforcement in that last few years for nothing and to see the way the armed terrorists were treated with kid gloves really bothers me. This story and video by Luke Mogelson of The New Yorker made me even more mad. Damn shame…

Read more: UC Must-Reads: Among the Insurrectionists

We invite you to subscribe to the weekly Uptown Love newsletter, like our Facebook page and follow us on Twitter & Instagram or e-mail us at UptownCollective@gmail.com.