A Look Back: One Year of Battling COVID-19

On March 1, 2020, NewYork-Presbyterian diagnosed its first COVID-positive patient. As we mark the one-year anniversary of the crisis, NYPH put together an awesome video on the heroic work of those on the front lines who continue to fight to end this pandemic.

