Celebrating Afrolatinidad | Black, Latino and Proud

Posted on February 28, 2021

Whether it’s food, music, politics, or literature, Afrolatinos have played a major role in shaping Latin America and U.S. culture. Lala Anthony breaks down everything you’ve ever wanted to know about Afrolatinidad, celebrating the rich history of the Afrolatino diaspora, while trying to understand why there are so many misconceptions about Black Latino identity.

