UC Love: Judas and the Black Messiah

Posted on February 12, 2021

Judas And The Black Messiah tells the true story of the betrayal of the charismatic leader of the Illinois Black Panther Party, Fred Hampton by FBI informant and career thief William O’Neal. The film boasts a stellar cast that includes LaKeith Stanfield, Daniel Kaluuya, Jesse Plemons, Dominique Fishback, Ashton Sanders and Martin Sheen. Catch Judas And The Black Messiah in theaters & @hbomax today, February 12, 2021.

