Movies At The United Palace Are Back…

That’s right folks, after nearly 2 years, the Movies at the United Palace film series is finally back. Starting in January 2022 a different film will be shown every month until June. Movies at the United Palace is not just a film screening but a film experience that includes a pre-film extravaganza that will be chock full of surprises. Check this out, Uptown superhero, Lin-Manuel Miranda will be tapping into his vast network of friends to make this film series one for the record books. It gets better people; you can help determine what movies will be featured by voting for your favorites from a list of really awesome films. Our picks are Black Panther, Do The Right Thing, Hero, In the Times of the Butterflies and Selena but click below and have your say.

